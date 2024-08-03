Arab League Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Treatment Of Hostages, Detainees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Commemorating the international day for solidarity with hostages and detainees, the Arab League strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's of the prisoners and captives held under their custody.

The Arab League released a statement on Saturday, vehemently calling on the international community, outlets and humanitarian organizations across the board to take responsibility, voice their solidarity and expose the limitless violations by Israeli occupation.

These violations, the statement continued, including deliberate starvation, physical torture, sexual aggression, and many more, are only happening as a result of the international community's silence, the pan-Arab organization lamented.

It is imperative that the international community immediately intervene and stop the physical and mental abuse that prisoners are subjected to in Israeli detention camps, as it is imperative to pressure the occupation to cease their humanitarian crimes and international law violations, the statement added.

The Arab League demanded that all concerned parties must start an investigation on the Israeli occupation detention camps and the countless abhorrent crimes happening inside them, and hold everyone responsible accountable according to international law, the statement added.

The statement pointed to the remarks of Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli occupation's Minister of National Security, in which he affirmed that Palestinian detainees would get the bare-minimum of their rights, as he called for legislating capital punishment while also preventing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from visiting any prisons or detention camps.

These inhumane and barbaric behaviors of the Israeli occupation not only reflect how they approach the war on Gaza, but also their continuous unjustifiable raids on the West Bank, the statement said. (end)

