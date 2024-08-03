Kuwait's Sailor Shah Advances At Olympic Games
PARIS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's sailor Amina Shah made Saturday brilliant performance at 2024 Paris Olympic Games for the second day in a row.
Shah, the first Kuwaiti and Gulf player taking part in Olympic sail contest, passed six races out of ten, with 257 points, over two days.
Shah, who will continue her competition Sunday got prepared for her amazing participation at the Games through joining overseas camps and taking international courses in some countries over the past months to take part in this event with high levels. (end)
