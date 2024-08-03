SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. - SAGE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sage” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SAGE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Sage and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2024, Sage announced that it will no longer advance its oral experimental therapy SAGE-324 for essential tremor following a failure in a mid-stage trial. Citing topline data from its KINETIC 2 Phase 2 trial, Sage said SAGE-324 didn't generate statistically significant results for the primary endpoint from baseline to Day 91. Additionally, there were no statistically significant differences between SAGE-324 doses and placebo over the same period for the primary endpoint, which took into account a clinical metric designed to measure tremor in the upper limb. As for the drug's tolerability, Sage said there was a relationship between SAGE-324 and treatment-emergent adverse events (“TEAEs”) related to the central nervous system as well as TEAE frequency.

On this news, Sage's stock price fell $2.70 per share, or 20.64%, to close at $10. 38 per share on July 24, 2024.

