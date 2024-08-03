Punjab CM Dials Hockey Captain Harmanpreet, Wishes Best For QF Against GBR

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 3 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dialed Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and wished him best for the Olympic quarterfinal match against Great Britain to be played on Sunday.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister said he wanted to go to Paris and cheer the team but unfortunately, the Union didn't not give permission for his visit.

Mann also said that though he wanted to be with the team on Sunday, he will now see them in action on television along the country and the whole of Punjab, as he expressed hope that the team will script a new success story by bagging gold for the country in Paris.

Sharing a clip of the conversation on his X handle, the Chief Minister said, "Talked to hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh over phone today and cheered him... We wanted to go to Paris to watch the next match and boost the morale of the players, but the Central government did not allow us... But we are with you whole-heartedly... All the best for the next competition."

During his conversation with Harmanpreet, he also praised the historic 3-2 victory over Australia in the last group stage match on Friday. It was India's first win against the Aussies after the 3-1 victory that came way back in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The Chief Minister, who holds a diplomatic passport, had sought clearance from the Centre for his visit to Paris, which was denied citing that it was not possible to arrange for his security at such short notice given that Mann is a Z-Plus security protectee.