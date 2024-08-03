Ghor Women Entrepreneurs Seek Support Amid Stagnant Business

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Women entrepreneurs in western Ghor province are concerned about their stagnated businesses and are calling for increased and donor support.

They specifically requested the establishment of a women-only business center to help them thrive.

Gul Afroz, 42, who runs a tailoring in Ferozkoh City, said she started her business with an initial of 30,000 Afghanis. She shared her challenges with Pajhwok Afghan News.

Afroz's workshop not only provides her a livelihood, but she is also training ten other women in sewing skills.“I opened this workshop two years ago to address my own economic challenges and to create job opportunities for other women,” she said. However, she noted a decline in business activity compared to its initial success.

Afroz urged both the government and donor agencies to extend their support to women entrepreneurs in Ghor to save them from becoming bankrupt.

She suggested that, alongside capacity-building and training programs, a special business center should be established to foster a more supportive environment for women's businesses.

Feroza Naderi, another entrepreneur, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting a downturn in her handicraft business and of other women in the sector.

“We need support of the government and relevant institutions for our work and to facilitate markets for our handicrafts both domestically and internationally,” she said.

Naderi also called for a women-dedicated business center to streamline their operations and boost the effectiveness of women entrepreneurs.

Gul Chehra, who is engaged in sewing and embroidery works daily, also emphasized the need for greater support for women entrepreneurs.

She highlighted that their skills in manual crafts could significantly contribute to the country's economic growth, asserting that it was the responsibility of the government to support their efforts.

“We work hard in sewing and embroidery, and we hope for increased support from the government and institutions to enhance our contributions to the economy,” she added.

Officials at the Ghor Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry acknowledged the concerns raised by women entrepreneurs.

They have been working to create market opportunities for women's handicrafts and to provide them continued government's support.“The chamber is actively supporting women entrepreneurs and addressing their needs,” said a spokesperson.

They also noted the chamber was conducting training programs to help women grow their businesses.

Currently, about 200 women in Ghor are engaged in various sectors including sewing, cooking, handicrafts, carpet weaving, poultry, and agriculture.

The Ghor Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry is striving toward fostering a supportive environment for these entrepreneurs.

