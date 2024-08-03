Mugwena Maluleke To Represent The World's Educators As Education International's New President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Mugwena Maluleke, a teacher, unionist, and social justice activist, has been elected as the new President of the global federation of education unions.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maluleke was elected by delegates from around the world during the 10th EI World in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and assumes this role following an influential tenure as General Secretary of the South African Teachers Union (SADTU).Maluleke's commitment to social justice is deeply rooted in his personal experiences. He was motivated by the conditions he faced as a child laborer, which fueled his dedication to fighting for labor rights and better working conditions. As he recalls: "The suffering I experienced as a young person on a tobacco field made me realize I had to stand up and fight for the rights of workers and for social justice."Reflecting on his new role, Maluleke stated: "I am deeply honored to become President of Education International. Teaching is not just a profession; it is a calling to build a peaceful world. Our unity and organizing strategies are crucial in challenging austerity measures and advocating for better infrastructure and salaries for our teachers. This is the time for us to come together and push for the changes we want to see.”A key focus of Maluleke's presidency will be promoting Education International's flagship campaign Go Public! Fund Education, an urgent call for governments to fully fund public education systems and invest in the teaching profession. Maluleke aims to engage all of Africa in this campaign, recognizing the significant opportunity to drive substantial policy changes that will benefit educators and students alike. "I want the continent to work together because there is a huge opportunity to change the people's political will-especially for the leadership of the African Union to see education as a catalyst, as an enabler, and as a game changer in the economy as well as in the politics of the world," Maluleke stated.A journey of leadership and solidarityMaluleke brings to his new role a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to public education and workers' rights. His career began in the classroom as a maths teacher and Principal in Tshwane, South Africa. His journey as an activist and union leader started in 1985, when he joined the teaching profession and led defiance campaigns against apartheid. He also led the fight to dismantle apartheid created teacher associations and pave the path for a united, non-racial and non-sexist trade union. As he organized for change, during the 1993 union strike, he and other activists were attacked and terrorized by the apartheid regime. They persevered, and were able to take the movement forward and create a more progressive SADTU.His commitment to justice and equality has been a driving force throughout his career, and he has been instrumental in pushing for systemic changes in the South African public education system. His leadership in SADTU, as well as in the Central Executive Committee of COSATU, South Africa's largest trade union federation, has earned him respect both nationally and internationally.Under Dr. Maluleke's leadership, Education International will continue to be a powerful advocate for teachers and education support personnel globally.For media enquiries, please contact Mar Candela |... | T.+32483107247

