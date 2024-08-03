Middle East Summit Of Excellence 2024 - A Gathering Of Visionaries And Innovators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jennifer McShane BaryDIFC, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East is set to witness an extraordinary gathering of innovators and leaders at the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024, scheduled for November 1, 2024, at the Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom in Dubai. Hosted by the renowned JMB Project Management , this event promises to be the most anticipated celebration of excellence and innovation in the region.Breaking News: Meet Our Stellar Keynote SpeakersDr. Adil DalalAn internationally acclaimed leadership expert and author, Opening Keynote Speaker, Dr. Adil Dalal will take the stage to share his profound insights on leadership excellence and organizational culture. Known for his award-winning book, 'The 12 Pillars of Project Excellence,' Dr. Dalal's keynote, "A Mindset of Leadership Excellence: The Foundation of Powerful Cultures," will provide a blueprint for achieving exceptional business results. His captivating presentation promises to be a game-changer for leaders aiming to thrive in a competitive environment.Ahmed Al MahmoodA titan in the technology and innovation sectors, Ahmed Al Mahmood has revolutionized the tech industry with his groundbreaking contributions. His keynote will delve into the latest technological advancements and their transformative impact on business and society. Ahmed's journey of innovation and success offers valuable lessons for those seeking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.Emma KawawaCelebrated entrepreneur and women's empowerment advocate, Emma Kawawa will inspire attendees with her journey of resilience and triumph. As a dynamic leader dedicated to creating opportunities for women in business, Emma's keynote will highlight the critical role of female entrepreneurs in driving economic growth and innovation. Her story is a testament to the power of determination and vision.Spotlight on Our Esteemed SponsorsThe Middle East Summit of Excellence is proudly supported by esteemed sponsors whose commitment to excellence and innovation is unwavering:Blooming Blossom Flowers and Gift Trading LLCFounded by Madusha Muthunayagam, Blooming Blossom Flowers is renowned for its exquisite floral arrangements and exceptional service. As the Gift Sponsor, they will provide stunning floral creations for the Women Award Winners, adding a touch of elegance to the event.Magical Star Parties and Entertainments ServicesAlso founded by Madusha Muthunayagam, Magical Star Parties and Entertainments Services will present unique gifts to all Award Winners. Their dedication to creating enchanting experiences will ensure that each honoree feels celebrated and cherished.About JMB Project ManagementJMB Project Management, led by Jennifer McShane Bary, is a leading consultancy specializing in innovative project management solutions. Known for their delivery of sustainable projects in the Middle East, JMB has a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional results. With over two decades of experience, their meticulous attention to detail and strategic vision have made them a trusted partner for businesses seeking excellence.Call for Nominations and Sponsorship OpportunitiesNominations are now open for the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024! Recognize the exceptional individuals and organizations making a significant impact by submitting your nominations at nominate .Exclusive sponsorship packages are available, offering unparalleled visibility and engagement opportunities. As a sponsor, you will gain extensive exposure through event marketing materials, social media promotions, and recognition during the event. For more details, visit sponsor .Secure Your SpotTickets for the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 are now available! Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this historic night. Purchase your tickets today at .

