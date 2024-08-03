SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Macrogenics, Inc. - MGNX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether MacroGenics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 24, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired MacroGenics securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On May 9, 2024, MacroGenics issued a press release disclosing the deaths of five patients in the Company's Phase 2 TAMARACK study of vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo) in patients with metastatic astration.

On this news, MacroGenics' stock price fell $11.36 per share, or 77.4%, to close at $3.31 per share on May 10, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

