Duke Energy Florida Readies For Approaching Storm, Mobilizes 3,000 Resources Ready To Respond To Power Outages, Heavy Rainfall

Prepare now for possible power outages as impacts may be felt broadly across Duke Florida's service territory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is mobilizing more than 3,000 power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel to respond to possible power outages as heavy rainfall, strong winds and localized flooding are likely with the approaching storm in Florida.

Crews from Duke Energy's Midwest operations in Kentucky and Ohio will help begin repairs and power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow.

Staging crews and resources near areas that will likely be affected allows the company to restore power quickly and safely once the storm passes.

"We are bringing additional crews to Florida today and will continue to adjust our resources as the storm approaches," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "We encourage our customers to heed their local officials' warnings, take necessary precautions and prioritize safety before, during and after the storm."

Important safety reminders for customers:



Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.



Consider alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or seniors. Customers that are dependent on medical equipment should have a power backup system, as well as an action plan for proceeding to the nearest medical facility.



Make sure contact information is up to date and communication preferences are noted in your account so you can receive proactive updates from Duke Energy on the status of power outages.



Customers are also encouraged to sign up for alerts and know how to report an outage. Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in

Outage Alerts . If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report online or through the mobile app, or call 800.343.3525.



Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485 or contact your local emergency services department or agency.



If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.



Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed power lines. Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

A generator can be very useful during a power outage but remember to always follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Please watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in your area. The electrical load on the power lines can be hazardous for crews making repairs.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to download the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency

app for weather safety. The latest version of the app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, is free, is available in both English and Spanish and offers a variety of features including emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

