Chadian President Warns Of Flooding Threat In National Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Yaounde, Aug 3 (IANS) Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Friday warned of a flooding threat in the capital of N'Djamena after heavy rain battered the city for days.

"I flew over the capital this morning to see first-hand the exact state of the flooding. Indeed, our capital is experiencing the start of flooding with submerged places," Mahamat Deby said in a statement on his social platforms Friday evening.

He made the statement after convening a crisis meeting with officials to discuss how to deal with the threat.

"I would like to assure you that all measures have been taken or are being taken to better deal with any emergencies that may arise. I appeal to you for patience and solidarity in the face of this ordeal which, although difficult, has always spared us from human losses," he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chad's ministries in charge of health, town planning, social affairs and solidarity, administration, military engineering and all prevention and rescue services are "hard" at work, he said, stressing that the government was working to achieve "lasting solutions throughout the national territory from now on."