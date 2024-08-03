SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. - CRWD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether CrowdStrike and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 30, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired CrowdStrike securities during the Class Period.

On July 19, 2024, a single update pushed by CrowdStrike caused outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices worldwide, including financial institutions, government entities, and corporations (the“CrowdStrike Outage”). Further, CrowdStrike disclosed that the outages had left users vulnerable to potential hacking threats.

On this news, CrowdStrike's stock price fell $38.09 per share, or 11%, to close at $304.96 on July 19, 2024.

On July 22, 2024, Congress called on CrowdStrike's Chief Executive Officer George R. Kurtz to testify regarding the crisis. That same day, the Company's stock rating was downgraded by analysts, including Guggenheim and BTIG.

On this news, CrowdStrike's stock price fell $41.05 per share, or 13.5%, to close at $263.91 per share on July 22, 2024.

On July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had hired prominent attorney David Boies to seek damages from the Company following the CrowdStrike Outage.

On this news, CrowdStrike's stock price fell $25.16 per share, or 10%, to close at $233.65 per share on July 30, 2024.

