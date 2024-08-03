[Pangyo Tech] Petground Introduces Pet Body Fat Measurement Device At 'Pangyo Global Media Meetup'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pangyo Techno Valley , a global innovation hub in South Korea, hosted the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' to share issues from Pangyo and its innovative companies with the world. This event facilitates networking between Pangyo companies and global innovation hubs like Silicon Valley, Station F, and China's Zhongguancun. It sets up meetings with international media to promote local businesses through global media channels.PetGround (CEO Ahn Hong-sik) participated in the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' on the 22nd and interviewed Helena Stone, the editor of GEEKSPIN , a tech media based in New York.PetGround is a startup that has developed a device capable of measuring a pet's body fat by combining high-frequency bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) and Near Infrared (NIR) technologies.CEO Ahn Hong-sik explained, "The Body Condition Score (BCS) method measures pets' body fat in veterinary clinics. Veterinarians assess body fat in stages through palpation, not numbers. This method can vary with each veterinarian's subjective judgment, and it is difficult for pet owners to measure body fat using BCS due to these discrepancies."He further added, "Aging and diseases are challenging to manage with human effort alone, but obesity is a problem that can be actively managed and resolved. We are developing a service allowing anyone to measure and manage their pet's body fat easily."The major advantage of PetGround's pet body fat measuring device is its ease of use. Like humans, to measure a pet's obesity, the pet needs to stay still for about ten seconds, which is not always easy. The company has developed a device through numerous trials that allows pet owners to hold their pet during measurement, ensuring easy and reliable assessments.Pets often have a lot of fur, which can complicate the measurement accuracy and reproducibility. Accuracy involves precise body fat percentage calculation, and reproducibility ensures consistent results. PetGround has addressed these issues using miniature skin contact sensors and NIR light sources to calculate body fat and achieve reproducibility accurately.Clinical trials and field tests are also planned to enhance measurement accuracy. In collaboration with Kyungpook National University College of Veterinary Medicine (Professor Lee Ki-ja), a clinical trial involving 1,000 dogs and cats is being prepared.Founded last year, PetGround has been recognized for its unique technology and market potential. It was selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' privately led preliminary startup support program, SeedTips, and secured investment from Ynarcher.CEO Ahn Hong-sik shared, "We are working on establishing an overseas corporation for market entry in the USA, which is expected to be finalized by September. In October, we plan to unveil our product through Kickstarter, a pivotal project to promote it and validate its marketability. Working in Pangyo has been greatly beneficial at each growth stage. I believe it would benefit many aspiring startups to begin their journey in Pangyo."

