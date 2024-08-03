[Pangyo Tech] Nexpot Solution Introduces 'Allmytag' Authenticity Solution At 'Pangyo Global Media Meetup'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Editor Leo Thevenet of Le Café du Geek and the CEO Park Jun-pyo of Nexpot Solution pose for a photo after the interview.

Product Image provided by Nexpot Solution

The interview between Le Café du Geek and Nexpot Solution undergoing

Screenshot of the Main Page of Le Café du Geek

Nexpot Solution, the developer of AllmyTAG, participated in the 'Pangyo Global Meet Up' on the 22nd, interviewing Leo Thevenet of Le Café du Geek.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pangyo Techno Valley , a global innovation hub in South Korea, hosted the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' to share issues from Pangyo and its innovative companies with the world. This event facilitates networking between Pangyo companies and global innovation hubs like Silicon Valley, Station F, and China's Zhongguancun. It sets up meetings with international media to promote local businesses through global media channels.At the meetup, which included participation from Leo Thevenet, founder and editor of the French tech media 'Le Café du Geek ,' companies introduced their products and technologies, followed by a Q&A session.Nexpot Solution (CEO Park Jun-pyo) participated in the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' on the 22nd, during which they interviewed Leo Thevenet of Le Café du Geek.Nexpot Solution has developed 'AllmyTAG,' an authenticity solution that determines the authenticity of products.This solution enhances the traditional QR code used for authenticity verification by combining it with an image to strengthen anti-counterfeiting measures. It includes six layers to protect the QR code from illegal replication.CEO Park Jun-pyo of Nexpot Solution explained, "The image used in the Layer-QR code incorporates an indelible digital watermark or security elements in specific areas, thereby blocking the possibility of QR code duplication and using it as a final means of authenticity verification. 'AllmyTAG targets brands or manufacturers suffering from counterfeit products. Low-quality counterfeits can damage brand recognition, especially for popular products. Brands are using our authenticity solution to allow consumers to verify the authenticity of genuine and counterfeit products directly."'AllmyTAG' has been contracted as the authenticity solution for 'SK ZIC' engine oil and has been implemented in products exported globally. Additionally, hologram products have been supplied to Papa Recipe's Spring Rain mask packs, which are exported to China.CEO Park Jun-pyo expressed, "This meetup was a good opportunity to introduce Nexpot Solution internationally. There are numerous potential implementations for 'AllmyTAG' in France. Publicizing our company through media coverage could greatly assist in sales and contracts. We target 'MOTUL' in the French market as a potential client. We are competing with existing products, but we are striving to maximize the use of our products."

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other