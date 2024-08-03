[Pangyo Tech] Alfred Pets Introduces Eco-Friendly Cat Litter 'Eticat' At 'Pangyo Global Media Meetup'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Editor Helena Stone of GEEKSPIN and representatives of Alfred Pets pose for a photo after the interview.

Promotional image of Eticat | Provided by Alfred Pets

Screenshot of the Main Page of Geekspin.

Alfred Pets, maker of Eticat, participated in the 'Pangyo Global Meet Up' on the 22nd, interviewing Helena Stone, editor of GEEKSPIN.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pangyo Techno Valley , a global innovation hub in South Korea, hosted the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' to share issues from Pangyo and its innovative companies with the world. This event facilitates networking between Pangyo companies and global innovation hubs like Silicon Valley, Station F, and China's Zhongguancun. It sets up meetings with international media to promote local businesses through global media channels.Alfred Pets (CEO Shin Han-gyeol) participated in the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' on the 22nd, interviewing Helena Stone, editor of GEEKSPIN , a tech media based in New York.Alfred Pets produces Eticat , a cat litter product that provides a natural, effective, and sustainable solution for managing the smell of cat toilets.CEO Shin Han-Gyeol of Alfred Pets stated, "In the pet industry, traditional clay-based cat litter has been the standard for decades, but these options are often unsustainable, dusty, and ineffective at controlling odor. The key features of Eticat cat litter include excellent odor control and the ability to create a dust-free environment for cats. Utilizing the natural ability of coffee grounds to absorb odors, our litter has been proven to eliminate 99.5% of ammonia odor within 30 minutes."Alfred Pets' main target market is the USA. The company aims to secure buyers like Petco, PetSmart, Whole Foods, and Erewon. Alfred Pets has also partnered with Yuhan-Kimberly, a major Korean corporation. This partnership will lead to the launch of a new product, ETICAT+, on Kickstarter in October.CEO Shin Han-gyeol mentioned, "We will be conducting crowdfunding in the USA this coming October, and we hope this media interview will help promote it further. Although we are conducting global business, we are receiving tremendous support from Pangyo. Whether domestic or global, I recommend starting a business in Pangyo."

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

email us here