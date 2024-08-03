J&K: BSF Trooper Shoots Himself To Death In Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper shot himself to death on Saturday in J&K's Kupwara district, an official said.

The officials identified the BSF trooper as S.D. Kumar of the 89 Battalion posted at the NITI border post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

“He shot himself with his service rifle and died on the spot. His body was shifted to the Sub District Hospital Tangdhar for the completion of medico-legal formalities,” the official said.

He said that the have started inquest proceedings under section 174 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officials said that an investigation has been started to find out what prompted the trooper to take the extreme step.

BSF is also reportedly starting an internal inquiry to find out the reason for the trooper shooting himself during duty.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the BSF along the international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 45-year-old unarmed intruder was neutralised near the Khora post in the Manguchek area after he sneaked into Indian territory from Pakistan's Tugliyalpur post.

On Wednesday, the security forces also busted a terror hideout in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district. The joint operation, carried out overnight by Rashtriya Rifles and the police, led to the recovery of an AK assault rifle, two IEDs, one pistol, four magazines and two grenades besides some eatables.

In the last three months, the Jammu division has seen heightened terror activities in which scores of security forces and terrorists have been killed.