New Turn-Based Strategy Game Domination Dynasty Now Released

The beautiful world of Domination Dynasty when the player is spawned

A major battle takes place during the progress of the game

A competitive combat system where the player can precisely plan their moves

Innovative turn-based strategy game from a four-person team in Germany supports up to 1,000 players per map - available for mobiles now.

AACHEN, GERMANY, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DFW Games, a four-person indie development studio from Germany, proudly announces the official release of Domination Dynasty for and Android!Domination Dynasty is a turn-based strategy game for mobile devices, featuring an innovative turn concept that allows 1000 players to play on a single map simultaneously.Players start the game in the midst of a vast archipelago and must prove themselves against their competitors over time. The turns are executed simultaneously for all players following a global round timer. Between the turns, players can ponder their tactics and strategically plan their next moves. Once the round timer runs out, all players' moves are executed simultaneously, leading to an unrelenting battle.The combat system in Domination Dynasty is highly competitive and inherently predictable. No outcome of a battle is left to chance. It all depends solely on the player's strategic skills.In addition to the large multiplayer maps, Domination Dynasty also stands out with its clever integration of turn-based strategy and real-time elements: players can expand their cities, complete quests, progress through the research tree, craft valuable items, and join powerful dynasties at any time, independent of the turns.Key Features.Turn-based strategy with 1000 players on one map.Highly competitive, deterministic combat system.Combination of turn-based strategy and real-time elements.Establish powerful dynasties and conquer the world.Free to playGame-TrailerPressKit (free download and usage)Do you have any further questions or are you interested in the project? Feel free to email us!

Trailer of Domination Dynasty