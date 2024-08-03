Russian Army Drops Glide Bomb On Outskirts Of Kharkiv
Date
8/3/2024 10:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has hit the outskirts of Kharkiv with a glide bomb.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At 15:00, the occupiers hit the outskirts of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb," the post reads.
Syniehubov said there was no information about casualties.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported on explosions in the suburbs of the city.
Illustration photo
MENAFN03082024000193011044ID1108513168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.