Russian Army Drops Glide Bomb On Outskirts Of Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At 15:00, the occupiers hit the outskirts of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb," the post reads.

Syniehubov said there was no information about casualties.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported on explosions in the suburbs of the city.

