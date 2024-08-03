Kuwait Airways: Last Flight From Beirut To Kuwait Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Airways Corporation announced Saturday its last flight from Beirut to Kuwait will be on Sunday, August 4, and urged to be at the airport four hours before departure.

In a statement, the KAC urged passengers who want to reschedule their booking to call from outside Kuwait at hotline: 009611985181, 0096524345555 (171), or WhatsApp: 0096522200171. (end)

