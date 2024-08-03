1,110 Attacks By Israeli Occupation Army And Settlers Recorded In July

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Aug 3 (Petra) -- Israeli forces and Jewish settlers carried out 1,110 across the occupied West during the month of July, said Muayad Shaaban, head of the Palestinian Authority's Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.Shaaban said in the commission's monthly report on Israeli violations and expansion measures that the carried out 914 assaults and settlers 196, which occurred mainly in Hebron, where 226 attacks were documented, Nablus, 164, and East Jerusalem, 143.The report said attacks ranged from imposing facts on the ground, land grabs, settlement expansion schemes, field executions, vandalism, destruction of land, uprooting trees, confiscation of property, closures and checkpoints.