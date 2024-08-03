Indian Sports Is Set For A Transformative Leap In Time For The 2036 Olympics (IANS Column)

(MENAFN- IANS) Precisely 88 years ago, it was around the same time that hockey legend Major Dhyanchand was coaxed best by German dictator Adolf Hitler to adopt German citizenship, but a true nationalist Major Dhyanchand refused flatly as a proud Indian.

Such was the wizardry of Dhyanchand with the hockey stick, that he, almost single-handedly, gave India the in Hitler's Berlin, the third in succession, which made superegoist, dictator Hitler attempt to wrest Major Dhyanchand's Indian citizenship to further stamp German domination of the world at that part of time. But Hitler was defeated in his quest, perhaps, the first defeat of Hitler by an ordinary, lone Indian.

The legend of Major Dhyanchand can never be erased by the sporting fraternity the world over. On August 29, India will be celebrating the National Sports Day, dedicated to Major Dhyanchand, by that time we will know two things -- one, how the Indian hockey team has performed in the Paris Olympics, but more importantly, the first indication will also emerge as to which country will host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

What a tribute and recall of Major Dhyanchand it will be if India is awarded to host the 2036 Olympics, no better sports prestige than to host 200-odd countries vying for sporting glory on your soil.

India's journey in sports, particularly Olympic sports, has been poor, to say the least, or at best modest. Down the line, India neglected sports and couldn't carry the glory of Major Dhyanchand despite winning eight gold medals in hockey - even the football team's historic semifinal entry in 1956.

The Indian hockey team had to wait for 16 years for the gold medal in a depleted Games in Moscow in 1980, this Olympics was boycotted by major hockey powers of the world. We had to wait till 2008 for an individual gold medal by Abhinav Bindra in shooting. Not to forget two consecutive medals by P.V Sindhu in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics.

However, the gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw and the bronze medal bagged by the men's hockey team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised hopes. As if the 140 crore Indians and Govt authorities have finally woken up to prestige associated with sporting glory, more so in sports played and competed worldwide.

My thesis is that without being a major sporting power, no country can be a superpower. History shows countries like the USA, the erstwhile USSR, present China, or even countries like Britain, Japan, Germany and France -- all are major political, economic, military and sports powers of the world. Now, when India has firmly established itself as 3rd or 4th largest economic power in the world, the country's rank in the field of sports barely stands in the top 50 in the world.

It is time to redeem the nation's prestige on the world sports map beyond cricket, although this over-dominated game will also feature in the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Frankly, I am just not hoping for more Indian medals in Paris compared to Tokyo but overall India can be seen emerging in Olympic sports on the world podium.

Shooting is one such sport in which India can be watched signing as a top-notch team. Athletics is also showing signs of resurgence. Badminton is another discipline in which the Indians have been making a mark for quite some time. Hope we catch up fast, furious and determined.

Why I say that time is less is because we can hope for an Indian Olympics in 2036 with exalted economic and even political might on the world stage. The time is less because one can't expect a poor show as Olympic hosts and that too by a nation of 150 crore people, which India will be by 2036. The year will mark the Centenary of the triumph of Major Dhyanchand's India over Hitler's Germany.

Well, aspiring to be a host, one should be toast in the comity of the world of sports, flanked by political and economic strength - perfect showcasing of three powers.

A major transformation is underway..better late than never. Along with govt and sports authorities, big corporates have undertaken a major role in creating sports facilities, incentivising Olympic achievers. Investing in infrastructure and sponsoring athletes has gone up manifold - schemes like TOPS by the Govt have also done wonders. At last, the entire country is acknowledging the achievements of sportspersons and perhaps seeing a career in sports as a transformative leap for economic well-being. And the results are showing as well on an international level.

Well, it takes time and it is taking time but things are well poised in the fast lane. The year 2036 will be a watershed moment, the actual turning point in the history of Indian sports provided India gets to host the Olympics, all efforts are in place..even the corporates are at play along with the determined Govt of the day to host Olympic in 2036.

Major Dhyanchand will smile in heaven not seeing his nation as host but dictating to the World that Indians can be world champions. If Major Dhyanchand could spearhead gold-hunting almost a century ago, why can't his fellow countrymen do it now, with funds, facilities, and fire, all in place?

(Satish K Singh is a senior journalist.)