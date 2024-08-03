Community Pain Clinics Optimize Workers' Health And Career Productivity Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic BC Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade SDG

Pain Clinics Optimize Workers' Health, Productivity, Career Longevity, And Societal Sustainability; Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain BC Canada

- Dr. Olumuyiwa BamgbadeSURREY, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic musculoskeletal pain constitutes a national and global burden. It affects 20% of working adults in most societies. Chronic pain reduces job satisfaction, quality of life, societal productivity, and economic sustainability. It increases healthcare costs, disease burden, disenfranchisement, and inequalities. These multifaceted socio-medical complications of chronic pain can be mitigated by multimodal pain therapy provided by specialist pain clinics like the Salem Pain Clinic in British Columbia , Canada.The Salem Pain Clinic has provided effective pain treatments for different categories of working professionals in Canada. This was highlighted in a prospective observational study by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the Salem Pain Clinic, and a multinational research team. The peer-reviewed article on Pain Management and Sociology Implications was published in the Anesthesiology And Pain Medicine journal in May 2024. In the study of 1,102 chronic pain patients, the occupational distribution comprised police officers (1.3%), nurse/doctor professionals (3%), office workers (13.7%), unskilled workers (16.7%), skilled workers (17.8%), retired individuals (22.2%), and unemployed individuals (25.3%).The clinical study confirmed that more than half of chronic pain patients were working professionals. Therefore, these affected professionals deserve appropriate and adequate pain management. The treatment must include multimodal pain management and long-term multidisciplinary rehabilitation therapy. Employers and society must make concerted efforts to support these productive citizens. Additionally, more measures should be implemented to prevent chronic pain or diseases. Workers with chronic pain or diseases should have reliable access to medical and psychosocial healthcare. Indeed, supporting the health of working professionals will enhance societal productivity and economic sustainability.Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and pain physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Jamaica, Tanzania, Namibia, Britain, Zambia, Iran, Botswana, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Canada. He has published 44 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic specialize in researching and managing pain, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, public safety, substance misuse, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesAdams G, Salomons T V. Attending work with chronic pain is associated with higher levels of psychosocial stress. Can J Pain. 2021;5(1):107-116.Bamgbade O A, Sonaike M T, Adineh-Mehr L, et al. Pain Management and Sociology Implications: The Sociomedical Problem of Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused by Chronic Pain Patients. Anesth Pain Med. 2024;14(2):e144263.EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Mitigate Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 8 News 2024; (June 5).EIN Presswire. Community Pain Clinics Bridge Major Gaps In Primary And Specialist Care. Fox 21 News 2024; (July 13).EIN Presswire. Pain Clinics Optimize Police Officers' Health And Societal Safety. KTLA 5 News 2024; (July 23).GBD 2021 Other Musculoskeletal Disorders Collaborators. Global, regional, and national burden of other musculoskeletal disorders, 1990-2020, and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Lancet Rheumatol. 2023;5(11):e670-e682.Wilson J. How employers can do better when it comes to chronic disease. Canadian HR Reporter 2024; (February 21).Yong R J, Mullins P M, Bhattacharyya N. Prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the United States. PAIN. 2022;163(2):e328-e332.

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic

+1 778-628-6600

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other