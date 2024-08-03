Governor Phil Scott Requests Federal Disaster Declaration For July 10-11 Storm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Montpelier, Vt.- Governor Phil Scott has made a formal request for a disaster declaration which would bring federal resources to individuals and communities recovering from the July 10 and 11 flooding event. The declaration requests funding under the federal Public Assistance (PA) and Individual Assistance (IA) programs.

The state is requesting Public Assistance and Individual Assistance in Addison, Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, and Essex counties. It also includes a request for only Public Assistance in Orange County.

“Flooding on July 10 and 11 devastated many of the same areas that were impacted by last summer's flood, destroying infrastructure, homes, and property,” said Governor Phil Scott.“Although FEMA assistance won't make towns and homeowners whole for the repair costs, if approved, this will help lessen their financial burden – help that is desperately needed for these communities and households.”

A federal assessment verified more than $5.5 million in damage to public infrastructure. This figure is only a partial estimate to show the state meets the minimum qualification for a disaster declaration. The total cost to repair damages will be much higher. If approved, a Public Assistance disaster declaration would allow communities in declared counties to receive 75% reimbursement for storm response and recovery, including repairs to public infrastructure.

The Individual Assistance program would help individuals impacted by the disaster seek some reimbursement for damages to personal property, emergency expenses, and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among others.

Governor Scott's request was sent to FEMA who will provide a recommendation to President Biden, who has ultimate authority to approve or reject the request.

Individuals who suffered losses in the storm should continue to clean and rebuild, taking photos of before, during, and after repairs. Homeowners and renters should also keep records of all expenditures and a list of personal property losses. Losses should still be reported to Vermont 211, either by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting vermont211.

Vermont towns should continue making repairs to public infrastructure, documenting all work carefully for possible future reimbursement. Eligible reimbursement costs include repair work on public roads and buildings, tree and debris removal from public rights of way, municipal employee overtime spent working on recovery, contractor help, equipment rentals, and other storm-related costs.

Click here to view the Governor's letter to the President .

