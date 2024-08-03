The Inaugural House Of Black Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

House of Black Planning Team and Executive Members

Uniting Voices and Celebrating Achievements

- TyShawn DouglasPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural“House of Black” Celebration is set to take place on September 15, 2024 , from 3 PM to 10 PM at the elegant La Princesa, located at 4121 N 59th Ave. Hosted by Desirae Lee Benson-Brockington and Earl Alexander, this prestigious event aims to honor the accomplishments within the black community while raising funds for essential causes.Black Arizona and the Black Arizona State Council are proud to present this extraordinary evening. The fundraiser promises a blend of sophistication and heartfelt celebration, showcasing the achievements of outstanding individuals and organizations dedicated to the advancement of the black community in Arizona. Each ticket sale contributes directly to three carefully selected black-owned nonprofit organizations, recipients of the Black Arizona Grant, in addition to two deserving students who will be awarded the Black Arizona Scholarships. The organization was not only created out of need, it was also created out of love for the community. It is more than just an event, it's a movement to spark change and unite in excellence.In alignment with the mission of the House of Black Fundraiser, attendees will also have the opportunity to support the expansion of the Black Arizona State Council, a nonprofit organization devoted to uplifting and empowering the community. Founder, TyShawn Douglas says, " At the House of Black, we simplify the process when it comes to applying for grants. No more traditional application procedures or fees, just straightforward access to essential resources."**Event Highlights Include:**- Grand House Buffet/Banquet: Indulge in a sumptuous buffet featuring diverse flavors curated by Zala BBQ, available for VIP attendees.- Grand House Dinner: Enjoy a grand three-course dinner for VIP, Corporate Sponsors, and Executive Sponsors prepared by Zala BBQ.- You Make A Difference Award Ceremony: Celebrate exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to society throughout the year.- Black Arizona Grant & Scholarship Award Show: Applaud awarded nonprofits and young scholars as they receive recognition for their achievements.- Art Expo: Explore an inspiring art exhibition showcasing talented black artists, with opportunities to purchase unique pieces.- Charity Auction and Fundraiser Show: Participate in a charity auction with exclusive items and experiences, supporting vital community projects.- Welcome to the House of Black Tequila Tales: Engage in captivating conversations while making meaningful connections, sponsored and curated by Isaac Paul.Catering Partners and Sponsors:BBQ KingdomZALA BBQSugar Star Sweet TreatsLet's Eat Private Chef and CateringScratchmade GourmetAbout The House of Black:The House of Black Fundraiser was founded by TyShawn Douglas, the founder of Black Arizona, with the vision of creating networking opportunities and raising funds for deserving black-owned nonprofits. Simplifying the nomination process for the Black Arizona Grant and Scholarship, the fundraiser provides direct accessibility for individuals within the community.This extraordinary evening requires formal attire, encouraging a dress code of Black Tie & Formal to match the elegance of the occasion. Your attendance promises not only an unforgettable experience but also a significant contribution to the support and advancement of the black community in Arizona. Get your tickets today and get ready for an evening filled with inspiring stories, delicious cuisine, fantastic entertainment, and valuable networking opportunities. Your attendance will make a meaningful contribution to the growth of our community.**Tickets are available at:**Eventbrite Ticket Link**For more information and updates on the House of Black Fundraiser, visit:Facebook Event GroupJoin us as we embrace the spirit of unity, achievement, and inspiration. We look forward to welcoming you to the House of Black Fundraiser!### END ###

