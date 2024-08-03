Negligence Will Not Be Tolerated: Rajasthan CM On Transferring Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that negligence will not be tolerated in the departments after transferring two government officials.

He instructed the officials to not only conduct regular public hearings but also ensure solutions to their issues.

Expressing displeasure over the pending applications for a large number of tap connection applications in the Sanganer Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister ordered the transfer of the Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer due to work negligence.

He also directed the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department to organise camps and dispose of the pending cases quickly and also directed to simplify the application process for tap connection.

He said that the outline of the schemes should be prepared keeping in mind the future development and requirements.

He said that the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and Municipal Corporation should coordinate with each other and complete various works including cleanliness, sewerage, and roads so that the general public does not have to face problems.

Sharma also directed for proper development of Sanganer Stadium and proper maintenance of the parks in the area, adding that keeping in mind the vision of 'Heritage as well as Development', the gates of archaeological importance in the Sanganer area should be repaired and beautified.

He also directed the officials to simplify the procedures to reduce unnecessary delays in the projects, adding that the progress should be reviewed at regular intervals.

He said that to avoid unnecessary delay in the completion of projects due to pending cases in the court, a meeting should be held with the concerned AG-AAG every 15 days to review the progress of such cases.