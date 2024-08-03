Al-Aman Fund For The Future Of Orphans Launches Congratulating Al Hussein Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 3 (Petra) -- The Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans has launched the "Congratulating Al Hussein" campaign, in response to the desire of the and Princess Rajwa to direct their newborn's gifts for support of orphaned young men and women.The Prince Al Hussein's choice of Al-Aman Fund underscores the importance of acknowledging orphaned youth as an integral part of society, emphasizing their role within local communities and focusing on the importance of providing them with a better future which would in turn reflect on the community as a whole, the fund said in a statement.The initiative aims to foster values of solidarity, compassion and humanity, it said, urging individuals and institutions alike to rally behind these young individuals.The Crown Prince strongly believes that investing in young people is the key to the constant progress of the Jordanian society, therefore, His Royal Highness consistently champions initiatives that uplift Jordan's youth and encourages all institutions to motivate and inspire them, it said."As we reflect on this joyous occasion, the happiness of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah with the birth of their first granddaughter resonates deeply with all Jordanians," the statement said."These memorable days will forever be etched in our hearts and celebrated as cherished moments of national happiness," it added.