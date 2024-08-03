Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Keynote Address At The 2024 American Bar Association General Assembly
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Today, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco delivered the keynote address at the 2024 American Bar Association General Assembly in Chicago, Illinois.
MENAFN03082024003118003196ID1108513025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.