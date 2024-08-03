عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Keynote Address At The 2024 American Bar Association General Assembly


8/3/2024 7:30:48 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Today, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco delivered the keynote address at the 2024 American Bar Association General Assembly in Chicago, Illinois.

MENAFN03082024003118003196ID1108513025


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search