Beatriz Souza Clinches Brazil’S First Gold Medal At The 2024 Paris Olympics

The 26-year-old triumphed in the women's +78kg category. She defeated Israel's Raz Hershko in the final match.



Souza's path to included impressive performances throughout the tournament. In the semi-finals, she faced home favorite Romane Dicko of France.



Dicko, the world's top-ranked judoka in her category, found Beatriz Souza's dynamic and assertive judo style overwhelming.



Souza skillfully threw and pinned Dicko, advancing confidently to the final. The gold medal match against Raz Hershko was intensely competitive.







Souza quickly took the lead with a waza-ari score from a precisely executed o-soto-gari (large outer reap).



Despite Hershko's efforts to retaliate, Souza's early score was crucial, ultimately securing her the Olympic title.

Beatriz Souza's Journey to Olympic Gold

Born on May 20, 1998, in Peruíbe, São Paulo, Beatriz Souza has been a rising star in Brazilian judo for several years.



Prior to her Olympic triumph, she had already amassed an impressive collection of international medals.



She won a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships in Tashkent. She also secured a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Doha.



Additionally, she claimed gold medals at the Pan American Championships in 2021, 2022, and 2024.



She earned multiple medals in IJF World Tour events, including Grand Slams and Grand Prix.



Souza's victory in Paris adds her name to the illustrious list of Brazilian Olympic judo champions. She joins Aurelio Miguel, Rogerio Sampaio, Sarah Menezes, and Rafaela Silva.

Brazil's Medal Tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Beatriz Souza's gold medal significantly boosted Brazil's performance at the Paris Games. As of August 3, 2024, Brazil's medal count stands at seven.



This includes one gold, three silvers, and three bronzes. William Lima won silver in judo in the -66kg category. Rebeca Andrade secured silver in gymnastics individual all-around.



Caio Bonfim earned silver in the athletics 20km race walk. Larissa Pimenta won bronze in judo in the -52kg category.



Rayssa Leal took bronze in skateboarding street. The women's gymnastics team also secured a bronze medal.



This brings Brazil's total medal count to seven. This showcases the country's strength across various Olympic disciplines.



Beatriz Souza's gold medal victory not only marks a personal triumph but also continues Brazil's strong tradition in judo at the Olympic Games.



Her success in Paris will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of Brazilian judokas. It will further cement the country's status as a major force in international sports.

