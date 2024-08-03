Dalit Official Being Unfairly Targeted: Pappu Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 3 (IANS) Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, on Saturday, said that the senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, belonging to the Dalit community, is being unfairly targetted because of his caste.

“Being from a Dalit community, he is being unfairly targeted and used as a scapegoat. Why Hans is the only IAS officer facing action while other senior officers remain in their positions for extended periods?” Yadav said.

He said that he would raise the issue in Parliament and if Hans is found guilty, he has to face the law.“I am concerned about the perceived selective nature of the action,” Yadav said.

The 1997 batch IAS officer, who served as the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department and Chairman cum Managing Director of the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited, had been removed from the position on August 1.

Sanjeev Hans is facing alleged charges of disproportionate assets, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted raids at his residences in Patna, Delhi and Pune. Besides, he is also facing an alleged rape charge.

Following ED's actions, Sanjeev Hans was reassigned to the General Administration Department.

Reacting to the Sanjeev Hans case, former Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad claimed that ED is doing its job.