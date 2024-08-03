Riots Lead To 3 Injured Police Officers, 8 Arrests In England

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- British reported Saturday that three officers were and eight people were arrested following a major riot in Sunderland, northeast England, late Friday.

The police confirmed that three officers were hospitalized while a police station, an adjacent building, and some private properties were damaged by arson and vandalism during the unrest.

According to the BBC, the rioters, linked to far-right groups against Islam and immigration, prompted security forces to cordon off a mosque in the city center after they attacked it with stones and fireworks.

In recent days, some British cities have been rocked by violent protests over immigration and asylum policies, leading to clashes with security forces.

These protests were fueled by far-right groups in response to a stabbing incident last Monday in Southport, near Liverpool, where a young man of African descent killed three girls and injured others.

British authorities have debunked social media rumors about the attacker being a Muslim refugee, confirming instead that he is a 17-year-old born in Cardiff, Wales.

Security officials expect continued unrest and further riots incited by far-right activists over the next two days in other cities. (end)

