Azerbaijan's Olympic Champions Return Home

Azerbaijani judokas, who won a medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, are returning to Azerbaijan.

Azernews informs that they will have a welcoming ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on August 4 at 05:15.

It should be noted that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kilograms) climbed to the top of the podium and performed our National Anthem in Paris. With this, Azerbaijan took the second place in the medal ranking of judo competitions. This indicator is the first in the history of Azerbaijani judo.