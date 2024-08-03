Azerbaijan's Olympic Champions Return Home
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judokas, who won a Gold medal at the "Paris-2024"
Summer Olympic Games, are returning to Azerbaijan.
Azernews informs that they will have a welcoming ceremony at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport on August 4 at 05:15.
It should be noted that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and
Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kilograms) climbed to the top of the podium and
performed our National Anthem in Paris. With this, Azerbaijan took
the second place in the medal ranking of judo competitions. This
indicator is the first in the history of Azerbaijani judo.
MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108512935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.