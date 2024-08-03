British Intelligence Assesses Russia's War Losses In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Average daily combat casualties (killed and wounded) suffered by the Russian invasion in Ukraine in the past two months decreased from a maximum of 1,262 in May to 1,140 in July. However, the last three months have been "the costliest” in terms of losses for Russian since February 2022.

That's according to an update by the British Defense citing intelligence reports, Ukrinform saw.

"The reduction in daily average is likely indicative of Russian forces consolidating positions on the Kharkiv axis. Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the frontline, an effective Ukrainian defence and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia's ability to exploit any tactical successes into wider operational gains," British intelligence reports.

Russian troops may continue tactical advance in coming weeks -intelligence

The assessment suggests that Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout August as Russia continues offensive operations on a wide front from Kharkiv in the north to Robotyne in the south of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia's total combat casualties since the invasion have amounted to an estimated 581,760, including 1,170 killed and wounded in the past day.