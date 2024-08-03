War Update: 123 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 123 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine on August 2, including 36 in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Saturday, August 3, Ukrinform reports.

"According to an update, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 80 airstrikes, dropping 114 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy launched 4,693 shelling attacks, 93 of them from multiple launch rocket systems," the post reads.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes outside Vovchanski Khutory, Ternova, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Niu-York, Dyliivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Mykolaivka, Karlivka, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, Makarivka, Urozhaine and Blahodatne in the Donetsk region, Pavlivka and Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

On August 2, Ukraine's combat aircraft and missile and artillery forces launched 15 strikes on Russian troop concentration areas, a military equipment concentration area, and a UAV control post. They also hit two air defense systems and an ammunition depot of the Russians.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy carried out six offensive operations. The fighting took place near Hlyboke, Tykhe and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Russia suffers 1,170 war casualties in past 24 hours

Three combat clashes were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks near Stelmakhivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks near Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made 24 attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defenses near Pivnichne, Toretsk, Niu-York and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 36 attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha and Kalynove, where the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the Russian army near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy made three attempts to break through Ukrainian defensive positions.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian forces near Vodiane and Stepova Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, two combat clashes were recorded near Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine