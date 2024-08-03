One Killed, Nine Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and nine others in enemy shelling of the Kharkiv region on Friday, August 2.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, a five-story residential building in Kupiansk was damaged after a missile hit the ground near the building. A 66-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. A 55-year-old woman was killed.

Also in the city, due to the shelling, a warehouse was on fire, a private house, three cars and the facades of three apartment buildings were damaged.

A tractor caught fire and a bus was damaged in the Derhachi community of the Kharkiv district. Seven civilian men were injured.

On August 2, the enemy also shelled the Chuhuiv, Bohoduhiv and Kupiansk districts. A kindergarten in the village of Zolochiv was partially damaged. The structural elements of a destroyed building were burning in Kupiansk.

"On August 3, at around 07:30, the occupiers attacked the Kharkiv district. Reports of any destruction are being clarified. There are no casualties," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, today at 07:00, in the village of Ivashky, artillery shelling destroyed a private house and outbuildings.