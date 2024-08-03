Police Officer Injured In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked the village of Havrylivka in the Kherson region on August 2, injuring a officer.

The Kherson region police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the afternoon, the Russian military hit Havrylivka with a first person view (FPV) drone, injuring a 22-year-old employee of the Kakhovskyi district police department," the post reads.

The law enforcement officer was hospitalized. He suffered a blast injury, a concussion, and wounds to the head, torso, abdomen, arms, and legs.

On August 2, one person was killed and three others injured in enemy attacks on the Kherson region. Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Lvove and Zolota Balka were all under fire from the Russian army.

Eighteen objects were damaged, including nine private houses, a shop and seven cars.