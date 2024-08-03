Turkish Airlines Postpones Flights To Iran
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish airlines (THY) announced Friday that it postponed all
flights to Iran, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency reports.
Flights planned to several locations in Iran are expected to
resume early Saturday, according to information obtained by
Anadolu.
The decision came amid tensions between Israel and Iran.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in the
Iranian capital of Tehran.
