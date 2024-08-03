Azerbaijan Pledges Inclusivity & Transparency For COP29, Deputy Minister Of Energy Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan is committed to holding COP29 with inclusivity and
transparency, said Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of energy and
CEO of COP29, in an interview with EFE, a leading Spanish agency,
Azernews reports.
Soltanov said that Azerbaijan will present the Biennial
Transparency Report (BTR) and the Nationally Determined
Contribution (NDC) at COP29, detailing the country's efforts in
climate change mitigation.
"Azerbaijan is committed to transparent and inclusive action to
fight climate change, balancing the green transition with economic
stability," he noted.
Three months before the event in Baku, Soltanov stated that
Azerbaijan's primary goal for its COP29 presidency is to establish
a clear and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for
climate finance that meets the needs of all parties.
The NCQG was initially agreed upon in 2015, but it is being
updated by 2025 to provide support to the world's poorest countries
in their efforts to combat climate change.
Soltanov emphasized the importance of "collective progress on
all aspects of the Paris Agreement on climate change," with climate
finance being central.
Soltanov pointed out that efforts are underway to find
"political direction" to overcome differences.
"We must focus on high-level discussions and enhance political
engagement. We appreciate the time and commitment of our new
colleagues and ministers who support us in achieving NCQG," said
Soltanov.
He noted that "all countries start their climate change journey
from different points, and the requirements for decarbonization,
creating a renewable system, and ensuring a just transition will
vary depending on national circumstances."
Soltanov noted that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change (IPCC) recognizes the role of hydrocarbons in the global
economy in its calculations of temperature and net-zero carbon
emissions.
Optimistic about COP29, which will be held from November 11 to
22, the CEO of this climate conference sees it as a litmus test for
global cooperation and climate action.
"Azerbaijan will spare no effort to unite the parties. We are
committed to holding COP29 with inclusivity and transparency, in
accordance with the Convention and the Paris Agreement. Our vision
for COP29 is to fulfill promises and achieve results to keep the
1.5°C target within reach," he said.
