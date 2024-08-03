Azerbaijan Pledges Inclusivity & Transparency For COP29, Deputy Minister Of Energy Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is committed to holding COP29 with inclusivity and transparency, said Elnur Soltanov, Deputy of and CEO of COP29, in an interview with EFE, a leading Spanish agency, Azernews reports.

Soltanov said that Azerbaijan will present the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) at COP29, detailing the country's efforts in climate change mitigation.

"Azerbaijan is committed to transparent and inclusive action to fight climate change, balancing the green transition with economic stability," he noted.

Three months before the event in Baku, Soltanov stated that Azerbaijan's primary goal for its COP29 presidency is to establish a clear and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance that meets the needs of all parties.

The NCQG was initially agreed upon in 2015, but it is being updated by 2025 to provide support to the world's poorest countries in their efforts to combat climate change.

Soltanov emphasized the importance of "collective progress on all aspects of the Paris Agreement on climate change," with climate finance being central.

Soltanov pointed out that efforts are underway to find "political direction" to overcome differences.

"We must focus on high-level discussions and enhance political engagement. We appreciate the time and commitment of our new colleagues and ministers who support us in achieving NCQG," said Soltanov.

He noted that "all countries start their climate change journey from different points, and the requirements for decarbonization, creating a renewable system, and ensuring a just transition will vary depending on national circumstances."

Soltanov noted that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recognizes the role of hydrocarbons in the global economy in its calculations of temperature and net-zero carbon emissions.

Optimistic about COP29, which will be held from November 11 to 22, the CEO of this climate conference sees it as a litmus test for global cooperation and climate action.

"Azerbaijan will spare no effort to unite the parties. We are committed to holding COP29 with inclusivity and transparency, in accordance with the Convention and the Paris Agreement. Our vision for COP29 is to fulfill promises and achieve results to keep the 1.5°C target within reach," he said.