Two Policemen Killed In Attack On Judges' Convoy In NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (NNN-APP) – At least two policemen were killed and two others wounded, in an attack on a judges' convoy, in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, said.

The attack happened near the Bhagwal area of Tank district of the province, when unknown terrorists targeted the judges' vehicle with gunfire, critically injuring four policemen, said police officials, in Tank district.

Two of the policemen succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in the district, said police officials, adding that, the judges, who were on their way home, under tight security arrangements, remained unhurt– NNN-APP

Heavy contingent of police reached the area after the attack. Police have started an investigation and launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to arrest the perpetrators involved.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.