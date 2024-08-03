US Congratulates Venezuelan Opposition Candidate Despite Maduro's Victory Claim

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Venezuelan opposition candidate for winning the majority of votes last Sunday, despite the National Electoral Council declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner of a third term.

In a statement on Friday, the US State Department indicated that Blinken; in a phone call, spoke with opposition candidate Edmundo Urrutia and Maria Machado, as he congratulated Urrutia for receiving the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential elections.

Blinken expressed concern for the safety and well-being of the opposition candidate and leader following the elections, condemning all forms of political violence and repression.

He also praised the Venezuelan people for their dedication to democracy in the face of significant challenges, reaffirming the US commitment to supporting the restoration of democratic standards in Venezuela.

Concurrently, the National Security Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris (Phil Gordon) hosted diplomatic representatives from Argentina, Canada, and Costa Rica at the White House to discuss the evolving political situation in Venezuela, said a White House statement.

The United States recognized on Thursday the opposition candidate in Venezuela as the winner of majority votes in the presidential elections; an "overwhelming evidence" according to Secretary Blinken's statement.

Protests erupted in Venezuela against the announcement of President Maduro's victory, who has been ruling the country since the death of former President Hugo Chavez in 2013. (end)

