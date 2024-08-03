Elderly Man Dies Of Electric Shock In South Kashmir's Pulwama

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An elderly man died after receiving an electric shock at his home in Trich area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNC reported that 75 year-old Ghulam Qadir Bhat S/o Mohd. Abdullah Bhat, the resident of Trich, Pulwama received an electric shock at his home while doing some domestic work with electric motor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was brought to district hospital Pulwama in an unconscious condition, where he later succumbed,” the officials said.

The body of deceased is at District Hospital Pulwama for medico formalities.