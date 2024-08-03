عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saurday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


8/3/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include games from the Brazilian Championship Serie A and Serie B, as well as international friendlies between major European clubs.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Copa Paulista , the Paulista Championship Under-20, Brazilian Serie C, among others.

See times and where to watch today's soccer games live
International Friendly


  • 7 AM - Newcastle x Yokohama F. Marinos - GOAT channel
  • 8 AM - Bayern x Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+
  • 10:30 AM - Augsburg x Leicester - ESPN and Disney+
  • 2 PM - Rennes x Real Sociedad - ESPN and Disney
  • 8 PM - Real Madrid x Barcelona - TNT and Max

Scottish Championship

  • 8:30 AM - Hearts x Rangers - Disney+

Copa Paulista

  • 3 PM - XV de Piracicaba x Taquaritinga - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 3 PM - Portuguesa x EC São Bernardo - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)


Paulista Championship Under-20

  • 3 PM - Aguaí sub-20 x Santos sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 3 PM - Sertãozinho sub-20 x São Paulo sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Argentine Championship

  • 3 PM - Vélez Sarsfield x Defensa y Justicia - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 8:30 PM - Huracán x Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brazilian Serie A

  • 4 PM - Vitória x Cuiabá - Premiere
  • 7 PM - Vasco x RB Bragantino - Sportv and Premiere
  • 8 PM - Atlético-GO x Botafogo - Premiere
  • 8 PM - Criciúma x Atlético-MG - Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - São Paulo x Flamengo - Globo and Premiere

Brazilian Serie B

  • 5 PM - Botafogo-SP x Coritiba - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Amazonas x Ituano - Sportv and Premiere

Brazilian Serie C

  • 5 PM - Volta Redonda x Tombense - DAZN
  • 5 PM - Botafogo-PB x Figueirense - DAZN and Nosso Futebo
  • 7:30 PM - ABC x São José-RS - DAZN

Leagues Cup

  • 9 PM - Tigres x Inter Miami - Apple TV
  • 11 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps x Tijuana - Apple TV
  • 11 PM - Monterrey x Pumas - Apple TV

FC Series

  • 6:30 PM - Manchester City x Chelsea - Space and Max

Where to watch the Real Madrid x Barcelona game live

  • The Real Madrid x Barcelona game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max at 8 PM.

What time is the São Paulo x Flamengo game?

  • The São Paulo x Flamengo game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 9:30 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Vasco game in the Brazilian Serie A?

  • The Vasco x RB Bragantino game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7 PM.

What soccer games are airing live today?
Globo

  • 9:30 PM - São Paulo x Flamengo - Brazilian Serie A

TV Brasil

  • 5 PM - Botafogo-SP x Coritiba - Brazilian Serie B

GOAT Channel

  • 7 AM - Newcastle x Yokohama F. Marinos - International Friendly
  • 5 PM - Botafogo-SP x Coritiba - Brazilian Serie B

TV Cultura

  • 3 PM - XV de Piracicaba x Taquaritinga - Copa Paulista

Space

  • 6:30 PM - Manchester City x Chelsea - Friendly (FC Series)

ESPN

  • 8 AM - Bayern x Tottenham - International Friendly
  • 10:30 AM - Augsburg x Leicester - International Friendly
  • 2 PM - Rennes x Real Sociedad - International Friendly

Premiere

  • 4 PM - Vitória x Cuiabá - Brazilian Serie A
  • 7 PM - Vasco x RB Bragantino - Brazilian Serie A
  • 8 PM - Atlético-GO x Botafogo - Brazilian Serie A
  • 8 PM - Criciúma x Atlético-MG - Brazilian Serie A
  • 9:30 PM - São Paulo x Flamengo - Brazilian Serie A
  • 9:30 PM - Amazonas x Ituano - Brazilian Serie B

DAZN

  • 5 PM - Volta Redonda x Tombense - Brazilian Serie C
  • 5 PM - Botafogo-PB x Figueirense - Brazilian Serie C
  • 7:30 PM - ABC x São José-RS - Brazilian Serie C

Disney+

  • 8 AM - Bayern x Tottenham - International Friendly
  • 8:30 AM - Hearts x Rangers - Scottish Championship
  • 10:30 AM - Augsburg x Leicester - International Friendly
  • 2 PM - Rennes x Real Sociedad - International Friendly
  • 3 PM - Vélez Sarsfield x Defensa y Justicia - Argentine Championship
  • 8:30 PM - Huracán x Racing - Argentine Championship

TNT

  • 8 PM - Real Madrid x Barcelona - International Friendly

Apple TV

  • 9 PM - Tigres x Inter Miami - Leagues Cup
  • 11 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps x Tijuana - Leagues Cup
  • 11 PM - Monterrey x Pumas - Leagues Cup

Where to watch and which games will air live and online today?
Globoplay

  • No games will air on Globoplay today.

Star+

  • No games will air on Star+ today.

Max

  • 6:30 PM - Manchester City x Chelsea - Friendly (FC Series)]
  • 8 PM - Real Madrid x Barcelona - International Friendly

MENAFN03082024007421016031ID1108512812


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search