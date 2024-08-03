Saurday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include games from the Brazilian Championship and Serie B, as well as international friendlies between major European clubs.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Copa Paulista , the Paulista Championship Under-20, Brazilian Serie C, among others.



See times and where to watch today's soccer games live

International Friendly







7 AM - Newcastle x Yokohama F. Marinos - GOAT



8 AM - Bayern x Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+



10:30 AM - Augsburg x Leicester - ESPN and Disney+



2 PM - Rennes x Real Sociedad - ESPN and Disney

8 PM - Real Madrid x Barcelona - TNT and Max





8:30 AM - Hearts x Rangers - Disney+







3 PM - XV de Piracicaba x Taquaritinga - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

3 PM - Portuguesa x EC São Bernardo - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3 PM - Aguaí sub-20 x Santos sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

3 PM - Sertãozinho sub-20 x São Paulo sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3 PM - Vélez Sarsfield x Defensa y Justicia - ESPN 4 and Disney+

8:30 PM - Huracán x Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+







4 PM - Vitória x Cuiabá - Premiere



7 PM - Vasco x RB Bragantino - Sportv and Premiere



8 PM - Atlético-GO x Botafogo - Premiere



8 PM - Criciúma x Atlético-MG - Premiere

9:30 PM - São Paulo x Flamengo - Globo and Premiere







5 PM - Botafogo-SP x Coritiba - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere

9:30 PM - Amazonas x Ituano - Sportv and Premiere







5 PM - Volta Redonda x Tombense - DAZN



5 PM - Botafogo-PB x Figueirense - DAZN and Nosso Futebo

7:30 PM - ABC x São José-RS - DAZN







9 PM - Tigres x Inter Miami - Apple TV



11 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps x Tijuana - Apple TV

11 PM - Monterrey x Pumas - Apple TV





6:30 PM - Manchester City x Chelsea - Space and Max





Scottish ChampionshipCopa PaulistaPaulista Championship Under-20Argentine ChampionshipBrazilian Serie ABrazilian Serie BBrazilian Serie CLeagues CupFC SeriesWhere to watch the Real Madrid x Barcelona game liveWhat time is the São Paulo x Flamengo game?Which channel will broadcast the Vasco game in the Brazilian Serie A?What soccer games are airing live today?GloboTV BrasilGOAT ChannelTV CulturaSpaceESPNPremiereDAZNDisney+TNTApple TVWhere to watch and which games will air live and online today?GloboplayStar+Max