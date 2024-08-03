Saurday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include games from the Brazilian Championship Serie A and Serie B, as well as international friendlies between major European clubs.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Copa Paulista , the Paulista Championship Under-20, Brazilian Serie C, among others.
See times and where to watch today's soccer games live
International Friendly
7 AM - Newcastle x Yokohama F. Marinos - GOAT channel
8 AM - Bayern x Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+
10:30 AM - Augsburg x Leicester - ESPN and Disney+
2 PM - Rennes x Real Sociedad - ESPN and Disney
8 PM - Real Madrid x Barcelona - TNT and Max
Scottish Championship
8:30 AM - Hearts x Rangers - Disney+
Copa Paulista
3 PM - XV de Piracicaba x Taquaritinga - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3 PM - Portuguesa x EC São Bernardo - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Paulista Championship Under-20
3 PM - Aguaí sub-20 x Santos sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3 PM - Sertãozinho sub-20 x São Paulo sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Argentine Championship
3 PM - Vélez Sarsfield x Defensa y Justicia - ESPN 4 and Disney+
8:30 PM - Huracán x Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Serie A
4 PM - Vitória x Cuiabá - Premiere
7 PM - Vasco x RB Bragantino - Sportv and Premiere
8 PM - Atlético-GO x Botafogo - Premiere
8 PM - Criciúma x Atlético-MG - Premiere
9:30 PM - São Paulo x Flamengo - Globo and Premiere
Brazilian Serie B
5 PM - Botafogo-SP x Coritiba - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere
9:30 PM - Amazonas x Ituano - Sportv and Premiere
Brazilian Serie C
5 PM - Volta Redonda x Tombense - DAZN
5 PM - Botafogo-PB x Figueirense - DAZN and Nosso Futebo
7:30 PM - ABC x São José-RS - DAZN
Leagues Cup
9 PM - Tigres x Inter Miami - Apple TV
11 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps x Tijuana - Apple TV
11 PM - Monterrey x Pumas - Apple TV
FC Series
6:30 PM - Manchester City x Chelsea - Space and Max
