NIA Chargesheets Two Maoist Cadres In Arms Recovery Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused persons in the case related to the arrest of two Maoist cadres of Kuyemari area committee of proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), while carrying arms and explosives to attack the security forces in the Naxal-infested region of Chhattisgarh.

"The accused persons have been identified as Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa. The chargesheet was filed before the Special Court, Jagdalpur, under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act and UA(P) Act," the NIA statement mentioned.

Both accused are members of CPI (Maoist) and have been found to be involved in the conspiracy of carrying out attacks on security forces. The duo was apprehended along with weapons and other incriminating material from Mujalgondi village in Kanker district.

The two charge-sheeted accused persons were part of the protection and supply team of senior leaders of CPI (Maoist) and were planning to carry out a terrorist attack on security forces in connivance with other cadres of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation by the Indian government.

Continuing with its investigation into the case, the NIA conducted a series of searches in the remote villages of Mujalgondi, Kalmuchche, Amabeda and Jiwalamari in Kanker district.