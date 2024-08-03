World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Myths, Facts Of Breastfeeding On Your Newborn Babies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Breastfeeding is when a woman gives her newborn infant breast milk. Breastmilk contains various nutrients and therapeutic characteristics that promote the baby's and growth. It also promotes a close between mother and baby through skin-to-skin contact. This can give the infant the warmth of the mom, promoting physiological growth.

Myths of Breastfeeding:

. Babies need extra milk in the first few days as mum only produces a little.

The first milk is called colostrum. It is only produced in a small amount and is very rich in antibodies. This is all a newborn needs. It helps the baby's immune system develop and provides an excellent start in life. After around day 3 or 4, gradually more milk is produced and the milk production adapts to the baby's demands.

Also Read:

World Breastfeeding Week: 7 benefits of breastfeeding for mother, baby







. Mothers should produce an equal quantity of milk on the right and left breast.

It is common to have uneven milk production or differences in the quantity of milk produced from the right and left breasts. It is often believed that the right breast produces more milk compared to the left breast, which is normal.

. Breast size is important for optimum milk production.

No matter what size the mother has, she will make enough milk for her baby. The size of your breast is not dependent on the quantity of milk produced. The amount of milk produced depends on how frequently you feed your baby, and not on the size of your breasts.









. Breastfeeding babies always empty the breast.

This is a myth. The breasts contain milk glands that produce or secrete milk continuously based on demand. Breastfed babies regulate the breast milk supply of mothers as per their requirements.



Also Read:

How to prevent snakes from entering your house during monsoons?

Facts of Breastfeeding:

. Breastfeeding burns calories.

This is a fact. To produce breast milk, the body burns about 500 calories/day. Therefore, a breastfeeding mother is more like to shed the extra weight gained during pregnancy easily compared to those who don't breastfeed their babies.

. Your milk sprays out of many holes on the nipple, not just one.

This is a fact. Your nipple contains several openings called milk ducts. These can vary from 5-18 in number in each breast.

. Breastfeeding exposes your baby to many tastes and smells.

This is a fact. The type of food and spices you take can influence the taste and smell of breast milk. Early exposure to different flavours influences a child's food acceptance when weaning. This is one of the reasons why breastfed babies are exposed to many tastes and smells compared to formula-fed babies when they start taking solids.

. Breastfeeding contributes to a better environment

This is a fact. Breastfeeding is environment-friendly, as it does not require packaging or disposal. Furthermore, breastfed babies are more likely to grow into healthier adults, with greater immunity and optimum brain growth, and are more likely to reduce the cost of health care, use of medication, hospitalization, etc.

-Dr. Ravneet Joshi, Consultant - Lactation Specialist, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru