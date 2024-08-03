Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 03: Price Of 8 Gm Of Gold Drops By Rs. 80
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (Aug 3) is Rs 6,480 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,069 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6470 (Rs 6480 on Aug 2)
8 gram- Rs
51,760 (Rs 51,840 on Aug 2)
10 gram- Rs 64,700 (Rs 64,800 on Aug 2)
100 gram- Rs 6,47,000 (Rs 6,48,000 on Aug 2)
1 gram- Rs 7,058 (Rs 7,069 on Aug 2)
8 gram- Rs
56,464 (Rs 56,552 on Aug 2)
10 gram- Rs 70,580 (Rs 70,690 on Aug 2)
100 gram- Rs 7,05,800 (Rs 7,06,900 on Aug 2)
1 gram- Rs 5,294 (Rs 5,302 on Aug 2)
8 gram- Rs
42,352 (Rs 42,416 on Aug 2)
10 gram- Rs 52,940 (Rs 53,020 on Aug 2)
100 gram- Rs 7,05,800 (Rs 7,06,900 on Aug 2)
