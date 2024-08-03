King Abdullah II Celebrates Birth Of Granddaughter Princess Iman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II expressed his joy on social media
following the birth of his first granddaughter, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
In a tweet on Saturday, the King said, "Praise be to God for blessing us with our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al Hussein. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to dear Hussein and Rajwa on their newborn. We pray that God guides her upbringing and grants her protection and happiness."
