Zee Business Dominates 85.8% Viewership Share With Exceptional Budget Coverage

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Business, one of the leading business news channels in India, has achieved a remarkable milestone in budget reportage, securing an 85.8% viewership share during the prime time slot of 11 am to 1 pm on 23rd July 2024, as per BARC ratings. This achievement highlights Zee Business's unparalleled dominance in the Hindi-speaking North Indian market, surpassing other players such as CNBC Awaaz, CNBC TV18, and ET Now.



During the highly anticipated Budget Week, Zee Business continued to set the bar high with a 60.3% viewership share, according to BARC ratings for the Budget Week (30th week of 2024). This outstanding performance reaffirms Zee Business's position as the preferred source for in-depth and reliable budget analysis.



Zee Business's signature program, 'Majboor ya Mazboot,' has been instrumental in achieving this success. Other significant show segments also included Budget Stock Exchange, Budget My Pick, Aapke Budget Mein Sasta Share etc. The show segments provided a critical examination of the Union Budget 2024, analyzing whether it establishes a robust foundation and significant constraints as well. Featuring expert discussions with economists, industry leaders, and financial analysts, Zee Business also offered citizens a comprehensive understanding of the budget's implications across various sectors, including development, infrastructure, and innovation.



Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "The exceptional viewership during our budget coverage week is a testament to Zee Business's excellence in business journalism. Our thorough and insightful analysis of the budget has clearly resonated with our viewers, reinforcing our position as the leader in financial news. We are proud of our team's relentless efforts to provide clarity and depth in our coverage, helping our audience navigate the complexities of the Union Budget.”



Mr. Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Zee Business, echoed this sentiment, highlighting,“Zee Business continues to set new benchmarks in budget reportage, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are grateful for the trust and loyalty of our viewers."



Zee Business continues to excel in providing timely high-quality business news, keeping its viewers informed and empowered with the latest financial developments.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

