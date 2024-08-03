Jaya Bachchan Leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar In Splits; Mentions 'Amitabh' Amid Name Controversy - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following her objection to being addressed by her husband's name, Jaya Bachchan humorously introduced herself as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' during a Rajya Sabha session. This playful act elicited laughter from Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and several Opposition MPs, including Congress's Jairam Ramesh and AAP's Raghav Chadha.

Several Opposition MPs, including Congress's Jairam Ramesh and AAP's Raghav Chadha, joined Dhankhar in the laughter. This led to a light-hearted exchange between Jaya Bachchan and Jagdeep Dhankhar. Jaya Bachchan teasingly inquired if Dhankhar had missed a lunch break, suggesting that he was repeating Jairam Ramesh's name to compensate for it. Dhankhar, responding in a jovial manner, mentioned that although he hadn't taken a lunch break, he had enjoyed a meal with Jairam Ramesh, which further amused the House.

This light-hearted exchange came after Jaya Bachchan had previously raised a strong objection on July 29 regarding Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh's reference to her as“Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.” She had pointed out that simply using“Jaya Bachchan” would have sufficed, criticizing the practice of associating women's identities primarily with their husbands.

ALSO READ:

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

The Deputy Chairman, while smiling, reminded her that her official name in the records was“Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.” This incident quickly garnered attention online, with many people applauding Jaya Bachchan's stance. Supporters highlighted her courage and questioned the inclusion of Amitabh's name without her explicit consent, emphasizing that she had established her own successful career prior to her marriage.

The episode also reignited discussions about women's identities in public and professional contexts. Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has previously praised her grandmother as an inspiration, highlighting her strength and independence. Navya described Jaya as a trailblazer who has used her voice powerfully and unapologetically for the causes she believes in, marking her as a strong, influential figure.

This recent exchange in the Rajya Sabha reinforces Jaya Bachchan's firm stance on women's identity and continues to inspire many with her bold and resilient approach.