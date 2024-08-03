Wayanad Landslide Toll Touches 344 With 206 Missing, Rescue Op Enters 5Th Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Aug 3 (IANS) As rescue operations entered the fifth day on Saturday, the toll in Kerala's worst natural calamity touched 344 with 206 people still missing after the massive landslides and floods at Wayanad.

The over 1,500-strong rescue team comprising personnel from all the Defence forces, NDRF, SDRF, police, fire service and volunteers began searches early on Saturday morning in the four worst- affected areas in Churalmala, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Punchirimadom.

Till now 146 bodies have been identified, while the identity of 74 is yet to be known. The dead include 30 children.

A massive number of dismembered body parts have also been recovered from the debris.

There are around 100 relief camps in which close to 9,500 people have been relocated.

As many as 84 people are admitted to various hospitals in the district.

On Saturday morning actor Mohanlal who holds the rank of Lt .Colonel in the 122 Territorial Army and is attached to the Kannur unit, reached the affected areas along with his unit.

Dressed in military attire, he first arrived at the base camp in Meppadi and met up with the Defence forces and from there he arrived at Churalmala and interacted with the rescue team.