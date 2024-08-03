UAE Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Wind, Rough Sea

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 7:36 AM

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday, August 3, for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction.

The yellow alert was issued from 6.30am and will last till 10pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.

On Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over the eastern coast, with a probability of some rain brought about by convective clouds formation in the eastern areas by afternoon. The winds will be light to moderate and freshening at times, causing dust and sand to blow which may reduce horizontal visibility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be rough at times during daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will reach up to 40°C and 41°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

ALSO READ:

UAE summer: Yoga, sports, fitness activities move indoors as temperatures on the rise

UAE: How residents can enjoy low 'summer traffic' all year round