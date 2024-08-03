Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 3; Check Prices Of 10Gm Gold Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in the city of Bengaluru for the last 12 days and it dropped further post the Budget was declared. Check out the rate for August 3, the Twelfth day after the Union Budget was tabled in the parliament.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 3

22 carat - Rs 6,481/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,070/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,481(Today)

Rs 6,480(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 51,848(Today)

Rs 51,840(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 64,810(Today)

Rs 64,800(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,070(Today)

Rs 7,069(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 56,560(Today)

Rs 56,552(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 70,700(Today)

Rs 70,690(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 1, 2024 - Rs 6,450/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 1, 2024 - Rs 7,036/gm

22-carat GOLD price on July 31, 2024 - Rs 6,400/gm

24-carat GOLD price on July 31, 2024 - Rs 6,982/gm

22-carat GOLD price on July 30, 2024 - Rs 6,320/gm

24-carat GOLD price on July 30, 2024 - Rs 6,895/gm