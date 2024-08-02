Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Dedicated To Becoming Leader In Growing Cannabis Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A recent report projects that the cannabis market, which totaled an estimated $27.7 billion in 2022, will reach $82.3 billion by 2027

The forecast includes businesses and enterprises involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products MedCana is building technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world

With the worldwide cannabis projected to see a compound annual growth rate

(“CAGR”) of 24.3% in the next three years,

Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ)

is committed to strengthening its foothold in the growing space. The company, which is committed to being a global force for better cannabis products, is determined to be the world's premier resource for pharmaceutical cannabis products.

