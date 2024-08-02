Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Dedicated To Becoming Leader In Growing Cannabis Sector
Date
8/2/2024 11:20:24 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A recent report projects that the cannabis market, which totaled an estimated $27.7 billion in 2022, will reach $82.3 billion by 2027
The forecast includes businesses and enterprises involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products
MedCana is building technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world
With the worldwide cannabis market projected to see a compound annual growth rate
(“CAGR”) of 24.3% in the next three years,
Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ)
is committed to strengthening its foothold in the growing space. The company, which is committed to being a global force for better cannabis products, is determined to be the world's premier resource for pharmaceutical cannabis products.
“The cannabis market is estimated at $27.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $82.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.3%,” reported a MarketsandMarkets article earlier this year ( ).“In recent years, the cannabis industry has experienced significant growth and expansion, driven by...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02082024000224011066ID1108512338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.